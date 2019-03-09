Fish Groups Slam FDA Lifting of Import Ban on GMO Frankenfish by Dan Bacher

Saturday Mar 9th, 2019 5:23 AM

"A loophole has now been created that will allow the first genetically modified animal engineered for human consumption to enter the US market: GMO Atlantic salmon,” said Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations executive director Noah Oppenheim. “Fishermen have been fighting against the possibility of these frankenfish entering our waters and our markets for years, and we won't stop now.