



We’ll make 12 “stagecoach stops” along the way – one for every year that remains to take urgent action on climate change – and arrive at the bank’s world headquarters just in time to crash their annual founding day celebration.



Register on our website if you plan to join us. We're providing meals and other practical support along the way.



On Monday, March 18, we will:



*** Start marching at 8:00 AM, 1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112 (Excelsior District)



*** Make a couple of “stage coach stops” along the way.



*** Protest at Noon at the Wells Fargo Headquarters where we will Sing, Chant, Make a Lot of Noise, in other words P-R-O-T-E-S-T. High quality signs and banners from our workshop. Join the spectacle~!

420 Montgomery, San Francisco, CA 94104 Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret: it’s a leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. That’s why we’re ramping up our new campaign against “Oily Wells ” by marching 34 miles, from Palo Alto to San Francisco.We’ll make 12 “stagecoach stops” along the way – one for every year that remains to take urgent action on climate change – and arrive at the bank’s world headquarters just in time to crash their annual founding day celebration.Register on our website if you plan to join us. We're providing meals and other practical support along the way. https://oilywells.com On Monday, March 18, we will:*** Start marching at 8:00 AM, 1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112 (Excelsior District)*** Make a couple of “stage coach stops” along the way.*** Protest at Noon at the Wells Fargo Headquarters where we will Sing, Chant, Make a Lot of Noise, in other words P-R-O-T-E-S-T. High quality signs and banners from our workshop. Join the spectacle~!420 Montgomery, San Francisco, CA 94104 For more event information: https://oilywells.com

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 9th, 2019 3:40 AM