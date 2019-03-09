From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 3/18/2019
|March for Fossil Fuel Freedom and Protest at Wells Fargo HQ
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday March 18
|Time
|8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|350.org Silicon Valley
|Location Details
|
On day 3 of this march we will start at:
1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112
You are welcome to join us for any part of the march and/or final rally at Wells Fargo World HQ at 420 Montgomery in San Francisco. Final rally starts at Noon.
|
Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret: it’s a leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. That’s why we’re ramping up our new campaign against “Oily Wells ” by marching 34 miles, from Palo Alto to San Francisco.
We’ll make 12 “stagecoach stops” along the way – one for every year that remains to take urgent action on climate change – and arrive at the bank’s world headquarters just in time to crash their annual founding day celebration.
Register on our website if you plan to join us. We're providing meals and other practical support along the way. https://oilywells.com
On Monday, March 18, we will:
*** Start marching at 8:00 AM, 1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112 (Excelsior District)
*** Make a couple of “stage coach stops” along the way.
*** Protest at Noon at the Wells Fargo Headquarters where we will Sing, Chant, Make a Lot of Noise, in other words P-R-O-T-E-S-T. High quality signs and banners from our workshop. Join the spectacle~!
420 Montgomery, San Francisco, CA 94104
For more event information: https://oilywells.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 9th, 2019 3:40 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network