San Francisco
protest cheer
March for Fossil Fuel Freedom and Protest at Wells Fargo HQ
Date Monday March 18
Time 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author350.org Silicon Valley
Location Details
On day 3 of this march we will start at:
1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112
You are welcome to join us for any part of the march and/or final rally at Wells Fargo World HQ at 420 Montgomery in San Francisco. Final rally starts at Noon.
Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret: it’s a leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. That’s why we’re ramping up our new campaign against “Oily Wells ” by marching 34 miles, from Palo Alto to San Francisco.

We’ll make 12 “stagecoach stops” along the way – one for every year that remains to take urgent action on climate change – and arrive at the bank’s world headquarters just in time to crash their annual founding day celebration.

Register on our website if you plan to join us. We're providing meals and other practical support along the way. https://oilywells.com

On Monday, March 18, we will:

*** Start marching at 8:00 AM, 1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112 (Excelsior District)

*** Make a couple of “stage coach stops” along the way.

*** Protest at Noon at the Wells Fargo Headquarters where we will Sing, Chant, Make a Lot of Noise, in other words P-R-O-T-E-S-T. High quality signs and banners from our workshop. Join the spectacle~!
420 Montgomery, San Francisco, CA 94104
For more event information: https://oilywells.com

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 9th, 2019 3:40 AM
