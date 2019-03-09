

Description

Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret: it’s a leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. That’s why we’re ramping up our new campaign against “Oily Wells ” by marching 34 miles, from Palo Alto to San Francisco.



On the three day march we’ll make 12 “stagecoach stops” along the way – one for every year that remains to take urgent action on climate change – and arrive at the bank’s world headquarters just in time to crash their annual founding day celebration.



Register on our website if you plan to join us. We're providing meals and other practical support along the way.



On Sunday, March 17, we will:



*** Start marching at 8:00 AM, at 303 Tilton Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401



*** Make several “stage coach stops” along the way.

See an interactive map of all the stops on our website at:

https://oilywells.com



*** Stop marching at 4:00 PM, 1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112 (Excelsior District)



Sponsor: 350.org Silicon Valley

