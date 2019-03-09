From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 3/17/2019
|March for Fossil Fuel Freedom--Day 2
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 17
|Time
|8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|350.org Silicon Valley
|Location Details
|
On day 2 of our 3 day march we start at:
303 Tilton Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401 at 8am.
You are welcome to join us for any part of the march...or all 3 days.
More details of day 2 are below.
|
March for Fossil Fuel Freedom, Day 2
Description
Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret: it’s a leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. That’s why we’re ramping up our new campaign against “Oily Wells ” by marching 34 miles, from Palo Alto to San Francisco.
On the three day march we’ll make 12 “stagecoach stops” along the way – one for every year that remains to take urgent action on climate change – and arrive at the bank’s world headquarters just in time to crash their annual founding day celebration.
Register on our website if you plan to join us. We're providing meals and other practical support along the way. https://oilywells.com
On Sunday, March 17, we will:
*** Start marching at 8:00 AM, at 303 Tilton Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401
*** Make several “stage coach stops” along the way.
See an interactive map of all the stops on our website at:
https://oilywells.com
*** Stop marching at 4:00 PM, 1599 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112 (Excelsior District)
Sponsor: 350.org Silicon Valley
Partners: Idle No More Bay Area, Sunflower Alliance, Sunrise Movement Bay Area, SEIU 1021, BankTrack and 45 others! To find out how to partner please visit our website.
For more event information: https://oilywells.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 9th, 2019 3:28 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network