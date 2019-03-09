

Description

Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret: it’s a leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. That’s why we’re ramping up our new campaign against “Oily Wells ” by marching 34 miles, from Palo Alto to San Francisco.



We’ll make 12 “stagecoach stops” along the way – one for every year that remains to take urgent action on climate change – and arrive at the bank’s world headquarters just in time to crash their annual founding day celebration.



Register on our website if you plan to join us. We're providing meals and other practical support along the way.



On Saturday, March 16, we will:



*** Start marching at 8:00 AM, in the parking lot of PF Chang’s, 900 Stanford Shopping Center, Bldg. W, Palo Alto, CA 94304



*** Make several “stage coach stops” along the way, including one at a branch of Wells Fargo in San Mateo at 81 W. Hillsdale Blvd. where the Raging Grannies will sing. Vegan snacks!

2:15pm to 2:45pm

See website for interactive map and details of each stagecoach stop.



*** Stop marching at 4:00 PM, have dinner and sleep over at 303 Tilton Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401



Please register by visiting our website.



Sponsor: 350.org Silicon Valley

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 9th, 2019 2:37 AM