Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to hold their weekly prayer service on the street in Jerusalem on Friday, March 8, after Israeli forces blocked access to the Al Aqsa Mosque, which is the largest mosque in Palestine and the third-holiest site for Muslims around the world.

Israeli soldiers abducted, late at night and on Friday at dawn, seven Palestinians, including two children, during massive and violent searches of homes, in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.Media sources said the soldiers abducted Abada Najib, Mahmoud Najib, Wahid al-Bakri, and Fadi Oleyyan, from their homes in the Old City, and took them to an interrogation facility.On Thursday evening, the soldiers also invaded homes and abducted two children, identified as Abdul-Rahman Daher Sharabati and Ehab Taha, from the Old City.In addition, the soldiers abducted Sheikh Noureddin Rajabai, while leaving the Al-Aqsa Mosque.