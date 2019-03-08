From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Speak Out Against Discrimination & Racism by Labor Video Project

Friday Mar 8th, 2019 9:56 AM One day before Women's Day, hundreds of San Francisco city workers protested against the attacks on public workers and public services in San Francisco. Many talked about systemic discrimination, racism and outsourcing and privatization by the Mayor and Micki Callahan, the Human Resources Director.

https://youtu.be/GeBcv4rFZfM



Thirty thousand San Francisco city workers are in contract negotiations. The City has a record of systemic racism orchestrated according to workers by Human Resources Director Micki Callahan. At the same time, the city is outsourcing hundreds of millions of dollars and privatizing large parts of the city from engineers to street workers and MTA workers. The mayor London Breed has also instituted a 6% budget cut over two years that will lead to the layoff and cutbacks of public workers at the same time hundreds of millions of new revenue is coming in from the Salesforce building and many other skyscrapers and million-dollar condos. Breed and Human Resources Director Micki Callahan continue to outsource public work and have created a two-tier workforce with public workers working next to contract workers making 30 to 40% less in salary. Many contracted out public workers paid by SF are only making $16 a day making it impossible for them to survive.

City workers talked about these issues that are threatening the conditions and rights of all public workers.



City capitalist politicians have supported massive privatization and outsourcing of city jobs and created a two-tier wage system with outsourced workers do the same work being paid 50% less.

TWU 250a President Roger Marenco was suspended office by supporters of the previous administration that pushed a concession contract on transit drivers in San Francisco. Marenco talked about the stressful and dangerous conditions that TWU 250a members face on the job.

SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital VP John Wadsworth spoke about the effort to privatize and outsource city jobs including SF General hospital pharmacy. Workers are being harassed and bullies.

Brenda Barros, the SF SEIU 1021 General Hospital chapter president and Steve Zeltzer of UPWA protested the illegal discrimination and illegal bullying, retaliation and firing of city workers costing over $90 million dollars. This happened under the reign of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan who SF Mayor London Breed continues to support.

San Francisco city workers talked about systemic discrimination against African American workers, women, senior workers and others. The City is outsourcing public work to consultants and other workers paid 30 to 50% less.