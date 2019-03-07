top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 5/ 5/2019
Panel with Viet Thanh Nguyen, Author of “The Displaced: Refugee Writers on Refugee Lives”
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 05
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center Auditorium
388 9th St., Ste 290
Oakland, CA 94607
Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Sympathizer Viet Thanh Nguyen called on 17 fellow refugee writers from across the globe to shed light on their experiences. The result is The Displaced, a powerful dispatch from the individual lives behind current headlines, with proceeds to support the International Rescue Committee. Join authors Viet Thanh Nguyen, Joseph Azam, Meron Hadero, and Somdeng Danny Thongsee for a reading and panel discussion. Hosted by Michael Tran.

Today the world faces an enormous refugee crisis: 68.5 million people fleeing persecution and conflict from Myanmar to South Sudan and Syria, a staggering figure more substantial than the flight of Jewish and other Europeans during World War II and beyond anything the world has seen in this generation. As this crisis mounts, today’s U.S. anti-immigrant policies have particularly impacted refugees from Southeast Asian, Muslim, and Latin American countries. New threats of U.S. deportations have risen. Since early October, U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement has rounded up over a hundred Cambodian refugees with deportation orders, making these the largest raids ever to target the Cambodian community. Nearly 2,000 Cambodian refugees are at risk of being unlawfully arrested. It is through presenting the powerful testimony of individuals experiencing refugee life that OACC strives to help shed more light on the challenges facing vulnerable communities living among us.

This program is co-sponsored by Oakland Asian Cultural Center, Eastwind Books Multicultural Services, Asian Health Services, Asian Prisoners Support Committee, and Southeast Asian Resource and Action Center.

Free, RSVP online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/panel-with-author-viet-thanh-nguyen-tickets-58341543126
sm_vietnguyen.jpg
original image (1200x1800)
For more event information: http://oacc.cc/event/panel-with-viet-thanh...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 7th, 2019 3:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code