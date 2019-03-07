From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Scaling Our Climate Resistance: Stories and Strategies with German anti-coal group Ende Ge
|Date
|Friday March 08
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Diablo Rising Tide
|Location Details
|
The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics
518 Valencia
San Francisco
|
Stop Fossil Fuels! Protect the Climate!
On Friday March 8th at 630pm, join Diablo Rising Tide as we host climate
organizers with the German anti-coal direct action group Ende Gelande to
discuss their epic campaign to stop the coal mines of the Rhineland
region and protect the Hambach Forest.
More details on the program soon.
WHAT: San Francisco: Stop Fossil Fuels! Protect the Climate!
WHERE: The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics 518 Valencia.
San Francisco [just a block up from
WHEN: Friday, March 8th. Doors open at 630pm. Event begins at 7pm.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/232894320982912/
CONTACT: diablorisingtide [at] riseup.net
DONATE: $5-20 sliding scale, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Brought to you by your friends and comrades at Diablo Rising Tide.
About Ende Gelande:"We are a broad alliance of people from the
anti-nuclear and anti-coal movements, the Rhineland and Lausitz climate
camps and the Hambacher Forest anti-coal campaign. We are from
grassroots climate action groups, large environmental organisations,
left political groups and many other campaigns, groups and networks.
We all share the belief that to stop climate change we need to take
action ourselves, using civil disobedience as a powerful signal for real
action to put our climate before profit."
Learn more here: https://www.ende-gelaende.org/en/
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2328943209...
