



On Friday March 8th at 630pm, join Diablo Rising Tide as we host climate

organizers with the German anti-coal direct action group Ende Gelande to

discuss their epic campaign to stop the coal mines of the Rhineland

region and protect the Hambach Forest.



More details on the program soon.



WHAT: San Francisco: Stop Fossil Fuels! Protect the Climate!

WHERE: The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics 518 Valencia.

San Francisco [just a block up from

WHEN: Friday, March 8th. Doors open at 630pm. Event begins at 7pm.

RSVP:

CONTACT: diablorisingtide [at] riseup.net

DONATE: $5-20 sliding scale, no one turned away for lack of funds.



Brought to you by your friends and comrades at Diablo Rising Tide.



About Ende Gelande:"We are a broad alliance of people from the

anti-nuclear and anti-coal movements, the Rhineland and Lausitz climate

camps and the Hambacher Forest anti-coal campaign. We are from

grassroots climate action groups, large environmental organisations,

left political groups and many other campaigns, groups and networks.



We all share the belief that to stop climate change we need to take

action ourselves, using civil disobedience as a powerful signal for real

action to put our climate before profit."



Learn more here:

For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 7th, 2019 8:39 AM