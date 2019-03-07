From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Stand with the Salinas Community Against Police Brutality
|Friday March 08
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza Presente
|Closter Park, 401 Towt St., Salinas
Call for Action
The Salinas Police Department is to receive and celebrate an award for "excellence in community policing".
Come out and stand with the Salinas community against police brutality.
*Peaceful and safe protest to show our solidarity with our community
§Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza, 20, Killed by Salinas PD on March 1, 2019
The three officers were: Brian McKinley, Carlo Calupad, and Robert Miller
