Stand with the Salinas Community Against Police Brutality
Date Friday March 08
Time 3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBrenda Rodriguez Mendoza Presente
Location Details
Closter Park, 401 Towt St., Salinas
Call for Action

The Salinas Police Department is to receive and celebrate an award for "excellence in community policing".

Come out and stand with the Salinas community against police brutality.

*Peaceful and safe protest to show our solidarity with our community

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 7th, 2019 1:06 AM
§Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza, 20, Killed by Salinas PD on March 1, 2019
by Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza Presente Thursday Mar 7th, 2019 1:06 AM
The three officers were: Brian McKinley, Carlo Calupad, and Robert Miller
§SPD to Receive Community Policing Award
by Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza Presente Thursday Mar 7th, 2019 1:06 AM
