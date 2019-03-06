From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & WorkersView other events for the week of 3/15/2019
|Forum - From West Virginia to Oakland: Teachers Strike for Public Education
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 15
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
The ruling class has been on an offensive to privatize public education by closing schools, attacking teachers, and diverting funds to charter schools. Over the past year, we have seen teachers’ strikes across the nation win gains for themselves and their students. In Oakland, after a 7-day strike, teachers won major concessions from the district. How can we continue to build the movement to defend public education and why is it important to all workers?
Join us for a special guest speaker from the Oakland teachers’ union to discuss their recent victory as well as presentations on the right to public education and the nationwide fightback movement.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/297591010922200/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 6th, 2019 10:59 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network