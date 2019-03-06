top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 3/15/2019
Forum - From West Virginia to Oakland: Teachers Strike for Public Education
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday March 15
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
The ruling class has been on an offensive to privatize public education by closing schools, attacking teachers, and diverting funds to charter schools. Over the past year, we have seen teachers’ strikes across the nation win gains for themselves and their students. In Oakland, after a 7-day strike, teachers won major concessions from the district. How can we continue to build the movement to defend public education and why is it important to all workers?

Join us for a special guest speaker from the Oakland teachers’ union to discuss their recent victory as well as presentations on the right to public education and the nationwide fightback movement.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/297591010922200/
sm_oaklandstrikegraphic.jpg
original image (2054x1155)
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 6th, 2019 10:59 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 232.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code