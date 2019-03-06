



Join us for a special guest speaker from the Oakland teachers’ union to discuss their recent victory as well as presentations on the right to public education and the nationwide fightback movement.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



