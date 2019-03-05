From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Alerta! Far-right to gather in San Francisco May 3
The far-right is once again attempting a mass recruitment in the Bay Area like it’s 2017. Who is ready for another round of Nazi whack-a-mole?
On a website that was created on February 18, a group of individuals popular online among Alt-Right and neo-Nazi audiences announced an event that they are organizing in San Francisco on May 3 at 10am. This “Rally for Free Speech” will take place outside San Francisco’s City Hall and is being framed as an event to support some supposed “victims of Big Tech.”
Current list of losers to send crawling back to their holes:
Laura Loomer
Jacob Wohl
Dylan Wheeler A.K.A. Educating Liberals
Joe Biggs
Baked Alaska
Ashton Whitty
Craig R. Brittain
Jacob Engels
Adrienna DiCioccio
Richie Greenberg
This far-right big tent brings together conspiracy theorists and white nationalists who’ve been deplatformed online because they just can’t stop participating in bigoted harassment. Their rally will be the collective wail of serial haters who can’t bear facing even a shred of accountability for their actions. Laura Loomer recently held a pathetic protest outside of Twitter in New York, and seems to be looking to follow that action up with something bigger in San Francisco. In a desperate and sad move, Loomer has stooped to working with Baked Alaska, the white nationalist who was scheduled to speak at Unite the Right in Charlottesville in 2017, which resulted in a neo-Nazi murdering Heather Heyer. Baked Alaska once tweeted an image of Loomer, who is Jewish, in a gas chamber with Trump pushing a button to kill her.
These far-right lie lords are not the victims of tech companies. The real victims of these companies are all of those who have been affected by gentrification and state violence in the Bay Area.
Come out on May 3rd at San Francisco City Hall and oppose these far-right scum that pretend to be anti-elite while seeking to oppress others underneath them. Don’t give them an inch! The Bay Area is anti-fascist!
