top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 4/26/2019
9-1-1 What’s Your Emergency? The Verdict
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 26
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLa Peña Cultural Center
Location Details
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94705
Are 9-1-1 calls against black and brown people hate crimes? The verdict of “Guilty” or “Not Guilty” rests in the hands of the jurors.

On the eve of the court’s decision the doors open into the bedrooms of the prosecutors, defendants, key witnesses, BBQ Becky and Permit Patty. What happens behind closed doors in matters of race can no longer be hidden when everybody’s dirty laundry is exposed.

Written and directed by Bay Area playwright Jovelyn Richards and starring a cast of local actors, this new play is based on real life 9-1-1 calls.

9-1-1 What’s Your Emergency? premiered as a one-act play at La Peña Cultural Center in 2018 as an artistic response to the local 9-1-1 calls that made BBQ Becky and Permit Patty infamous on a national level. Act one examined how the 9-1-1 call is rooted in “micro-aggression”, yet can have irreparable consequences to communities of color.

We are so pleased to be presenting a groundbreaking second act, “The Verdict”, premiering April 26-27, 2019, which further examines the intersection of structural racism and personal psychological narratives that propel the calls.
sm_the_veredict_flyer.jpg
original image (768x883)
For more event information: https://lapena.org/theverdict

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 5th, 2019 4:18 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 232.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code