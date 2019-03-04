Photos: Rally to Demand Recall of San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe by Friend of Chinedu Okobi

Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:46 PM

See the website for the group Justice4Chinedu or find us on Facebook. More actions are planned!

Chinedu, or CV as he was called by close friends, was the youngest of five siblings born to Nigerian immigrants. He was a truth-seeker and truth-speaker, as he often expressed in poetry. He was also loved as a son, father, brother, and friend.

Last fall, Chinedu was unarmed and walking down the sidewalk when San Mateo Country Sheriff deputies approached him in Millbrae, California. He asked, "what did I do," and sheriffs responded by tasing him to death.



On the first day of March, the District Attorney of San Mateo County announced that no charges would be filed against the sheriffs 4 sheriffs deputies and one sergeant. Friends of Chinedu and anti police brutality activists responded with a rally that very day. Amongst our demands: Recall DA Wagstaffe.







