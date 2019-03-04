top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 3/16/2019
Volunteer Day with the AMLT Native Stewardship Corps
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 16
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorAmah Mutsun Land Trust
Location Details
Año Nuevo State Park, Whitehouse Canyon Road and Cabrillo Highway, Davenport, CA, 94060
The AMLT Native Stewardship Corps needs your help in the field to restore cultural landscapes in Año Nuevo State Park!

Prior to European colonization, the ancestors of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band managed coastal prairies with fire to maintain open landscapes and a diverse array of food, medicine, and crafting plants. Today, Amah Mutsun Land Trust is partnering with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to remove woody vegetation that is encroaching on coastal prairie. These efforts protect culturally significant native plants, reduce wildfire danger, increase biodiversity, and enhance habitat for threatened and endangered species.

On March 16 Amah Mutsun Land Trust is seeking volunteers to join members of our Native Stewardship Corps in our work to restore coastal prairies. This will be an educational and challenging day in the field.

Volunteers will be working off-trail, using hand saws and loppers to remove small Douglas fir trees. We will provide tools, but you will need gloves, sturdy shoes, and clothes that can get dirty, and you may be exposed to poison oak. Heavy rain will cancel the workday, but we will work through light rain.

This is an opportunity to learn first-hand about the indigenous stewardship approach of the Amah Mutsun Land Trust and see the landscape through a new lens.

Please help us spread the word about this event, and be sure to register so you can receive more detailed information about parking and work conditions as we get closer to the volunteer day.

Questions? Please email info [at] amahmutsun.org


Amah Mutsun Land Trust

We are of the lands known to us as Popeloutchom; home of our four-legged, winged, finned and plant kin; they have provided us with all that we needed for millennia. We will care for them. Resting place of those that came before us and cradle to those yet to come; they are sacred. We will protect them. We were placed here for these reasons. These are our obligations to Creator and we will honor them.

The Amah Mutsun Land Trust was established in 2013 to enable the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band to access, protect, and steward sacred lands, as well as to revitalize traditional ecological knowledge and cultural practices between the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas. Get more info at:

http://www.amahmutsunlandtrust.org
ano_nuevo.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-day...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 4th, 2019 7:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code