|Volunteer Day with the AMLT Native Stewardship Corps
|Saturday March 16
|10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Other
|Amah Mutsun Land Trust
|Año Nuevo State Park, Whitehouse Canyon Road and Cabrillo Highway, Davenport, CA, 94060
The AMLT Native Stewardship Corps needs your help in the field to restore cultural landscapes in Año Nuevo State Park!
Prior to European colonization, the ancestors of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band managed coastal prairies with fire to maintain open landscapes and a diverse array of food, medicine, and crafting plants. Today, Amah Mutsun Land Trust is partnering with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to remove woody vegetation that is encroaching on coastal prairie. These efforts protect culturally significant native plants, reduce wildfire danger, increase biodiversity, and enhance habitat for threatened and endangered species.
On March 16 Amah Mutsun Land Trust is seeking volunteers to join members of our Native Stewardship Corps in our work to restore coastal prairies. This will be an educational and challenging day in the field.
Volunteers will be working off-trail, using hand saws and loppers to remove small Douglas fir trees. We will provide tools, but you will need gloves, sturdy shoes, and clothes that can get dirty, and you may be exposed to poison oak. Heavy rain will cancel the workday, but we will work through light rain.
This is an opportunity to learn first-hand about the indigenous stewardship approach of the Amah Mutsun Land Trust and see the landscape through a new lens.
Please help us spread the word about this event, and be sure to register so you can receive more detailed information about parking and work conditions as we get closer to the volunteer day.
Questions? Please email info [at] amahmutsun.org
Amah Mutsun Land Trust
We are of the lands known to us as Popeloutchom; home of our four-legged, winged, finned and plant kin; they have provided us with all that we needed for millennia. We will care for them. Resting place of those that came before us and cradle to those yet to come; they are sacred. We will protect them. We were placed here for these reasons. These are our obligations to Creator and we will honor them.
The Amah Mutsun Land Trust was established in 2013 to enable the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band to access, protect, and steward sacred lands, as well as to revitalize traditional ecological knowledge and cultural practices between the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas. Get more info at:
http://www.amahmutsunlandtrust.org
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-day...
