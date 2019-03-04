From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Haiti | East Bay | Arts + ActionView other events for the week of 3/23/2019
|Benefit Concert for Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 23
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Haiti Action Committee
|action.haiti [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|510 917-5878
|Location Details
|Malonga Center Theater, 1428 Alice Street, Oakland, Ca
|
Performing Artists: Souls of Mischief, Jenny Lim, Phavia Kujichagulia, Avotcja, Robert Wood, GoodLOVE, Destiny Muhammad, ToReadah Mikell, Tacuma King, Stone's of Fire, Sankofa Akili Dance Ensemble and more!
Tickets $20
Doors open at 6 p
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 4th, 2019 5:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network