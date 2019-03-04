top
Haiti
Haiti
Benefit Concert for Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
Date Saturday March 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorHaiti Action Committee
Emailaction.haiti [at] gmail.com
Phone510 917-5878
Location Details
Malonga Center Theater, 1428 Alice Street, Oakland, Ca
Performing Artists: Souls of Mischief, Jenny Lim, Phavia Kujichagulia, Avotcja, Robert Wood, GoodLOVE, Destiny Muhammad, ToReadah Mikell, Tacuma King, Stone's of Fire, Sankofa Akili Dance Ensemble and more!
Tickets $20
Doors open at 6 p
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net

