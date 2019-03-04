

Among the readings we will refer to are:

- Leon Trotsky's "FASCISM: What It Is and How To Fight It"

https://www.marxists.org/archive/trotsky/works/1944/1944-fas.htm

- Sweezy on the Rise of Fascism - A synopsis by Fabian Van Onzen, including Paul Sweezy, Georgi Dimitrov, and Samir Amin

https://portside.org/2019-02-23/sweezy-rise-fascism

- George Jackson

Readings not required to attend.

Refreshments will be served.

The space is wheelchair accessible.

No cost, but donations are always welcome.

