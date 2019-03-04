From the Open-Publishing Calendar
View other events for the week of 3/10/2019
|Fascism: What It Is and How To Fight It
|Sunday March 10
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Communist Workers League
|bayarea [at] communistworkersleague.org
|510-600-5800
|
Solidarity Center
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA 94612
Join us to talk about this important topic. We will have a couple of short presentations, and then open the floor for discussion.
Among the readings we will refer to are:
- Leon Trotsky's "FASCISM: What It Is and How To Fight It"
https://www.marxists.org/archive/trotsky/works/1944/1944-fas.htm
- Sweezy on the Rise of Fascism - A synopsis by Fabian Van Onzen, including Paul Sweezy, Georgi Dimitrov, and Samir Amin
https://portside.org/2019-02-23/sweezy-rise-fascism
- George Jackson
Readings not required to attend.
Refreshments will be served.
The space is wheelchair accessible.
No cost, but donations are always welcome.
To get in the building, dial 411, or scroll for Solidarity Center on the intercom at the outside entrance.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3015159172...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 4th, 2019 4:18 PM
