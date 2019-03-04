From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 3/ 9/2019
|Candlelight Vigil for Willie McCoy
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 09
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Vallejo For Racial Justice
|Location Details
|
974 Admiral Callaghan Way
Vallejo, CA
(Taco Bell)
|
There will be a rally and vigil this Saturday in Vallejo at the Taco Bell where Willie McCoy was murdered one month ago by 6 police officers.
Join us in solidarity as we show our support for Willie McCoy's loved ones as they seek justice for his senseless murder.
Rally at 11 am, candlelight vigil at 7 pm
#JusticeForWillieMcCoy #6cops25shots #WillieBo #WillieMcCoy
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/VallejoForRacialJ...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 4th, 2019 3:26 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network