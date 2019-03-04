top
Candlelight Vigil for Willie McCoy
Date Saturday March 09
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorVallejo For Racial Justice
974 Admiral Callaghan Way
Vallejo, CA
(Taco Bell)
There will be a rally and vigil this Saturday in Vallejo at the Taco Bell where Willie McCoy was murdered one month ago by 6 police officers.
Join us in solidarity as we show our support for Willie McCoy's loved ones as they seek justice for his senseless murder.

Rally at 11 am, candlelight vigil at 7 pm

#JusticeForWillieMcCoy #6cops25shots #WillieBo #WillieMcCoy
