There will be a rally and vigil this Saturday at the Taco Bell where Willie McCoy was murdered one month ago by 6 police officers.

Join us in solidarity as we show our support for Willie McCoy's loved ones as they seek justice for his senseless murder.



Rally at 11 am, candlelight vigil at 7pm



#JusticeForWillieMcCoy #6cops25shots #WillieBo #WillieMcCoy

