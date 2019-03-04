From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland OEA Teachers & Supporters At TA Contract Vote Speakout
Oakland OEA teachers, students, parents and supporters spoke out at a contract TA vote on March 3, 2019. Many were concerned about limit of school closure moratorium, no cap on chartes and possible cutbacks of SEIU and AFSCME service workers to pay for teacher's contract
Thousands of Oakland Education Association OEA members and OUSD staff discussed the proposed contract on 3/3/19 as they lined up and waited to vote on the proposed contract.
Many were also concerned that the school board will seek to pay for the wage increase by cutting SEIU and AFSCME service staff.
Also, students, parents and community supporters discussed the conditions in the classrooms and what their views were on the contract.
Other teachers were angry that charters continue to open while the school district is closing public community schools siphoning off money from public education.
Teachers and parents talked about the power of the strike and how it had galvanized the community to defend public education.
Additional media:
Oakland Education Association Rep Delegates & Members Speak Out TA-Nurses Furious
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A32uynyYL0M
It's Our Fight Too! Bay Area Teachers Join Striking OEA Teachers Strike On Day 6
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24RpQ&t=24s
No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s
Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s
'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s
ILWU Members & ILWU Local 34 Have Backed Striking OEA Oakland Teachers at Rally and March
https://youtu.be/tFH5nPR95Jg
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Time To Unite All Unions To Fight Back
One strike supporter called for unity of all unions to fight management attacks.
Parents and their kids came to the vote to support the teachers.
Thousands of teachers came to debate and vote on the contract
Former OEA teacher Bob Mandel urged teachers to oppose the proposed TA agreement.
The ILWU has supported the OEA teachers strike.
Some posters called for a no vote at the membership vote
