top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
Oakland OEA Teachers & Supporters At TA Contract Vote Speakout
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM
Oakland OEA teachers, students, parents and supporters spoke out at a contract TA vote on March 3, 2019. Many were concerned about limit of school closure moratorium, no cap on chartes and possible cutbacks of SEIU and AFSCME service workers to pay for teacher's contract
sm_oea_teachers_heroes.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of Oakland Education Association OEA members and OUSD staff discussed the proposed contract on 3/3/19 as they lined up and waited to vote on the proposed contract.

Many were also concerned that the school board will seek to pay for the wage increase by cutting SEIU and AFSCME service staff.
Also, students, parents and community supporters discussed the conditions in the classrooms and what their views were on the contract.

Other teachers were angry that charters continue to open while the school district is closing public community schools siphoning off money from public education.

Teachers and parents talked about the power of the strike and how it had galvanized the community to defend public education.


Additional media:
Oakland Education Association Rep Delegates & Members Speak Out TA-Nurses Furious
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A32uynyYL0M
It's Our Fight Too! Bay Area Teachers Join Striking OEA Teachers Strike On Day 6
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24RpQ&t=24s
No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s
Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s
'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s
ILWU Members & ILWU Local 34 Have Backed Striking OEA Oakland Teachers at Rally and March
https://youtu.be/tFH5nPR95Jg

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/YRh-o_s7QDk
§Time To Unite All Unions To Fight Back
by Labor Video Project Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM
sm_oea_teachers_play_hardball.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One strike supporter called for unity of all unions to fight management attacks.
https://youtu.be/YRh-o_s7QDk
§Parents and Kids Came To Support Teachers
by Labor Video Project Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM
sm_oea_we_love_our_teachers_3-3-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Parents and their kids came to the vote to support the teachers.
https://youtu.be/YRh-o_s7QDk
§Thousands of OEA Members Lined Up To Vote
by Labor Video Project Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM
sm_oea_teaches_in_line_to_vote_3-3-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of teachers came to debate and vote on the contract
https://youtu.be/YRh-o_s7QDk
§Former OEA teacher Bob Mandel Called For Not Vote
by Labor Video Project Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM
sm_oea_strike_mandel_poster_3-3-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Former OEA teacher Bob Mandel urged teachers to oppose the proposed TA agreement.
https://youtu.be/YRh-o_s7QDk
§ILWU Support For OEA Teachers and Public Education
by Labor Video Project Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM
sm_oea_ilwu_supports_strike.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The ILWU has supported the OEA teachers strike.
https://youtu.be/YRh-o_s7QDk
§Posters Calling for NO Vote
by Labor Video Project Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM
sm_oea_strike_vote_bamn_vote_no.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some posters called for a no vote at the membership vote
https://youtu.be/YRh-o_s7QDk
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code