Oakland OEA Teachers & Supporters At TA Contract Vote Speakout by Labor Video Project

Monday Mar 4th, 2019 9:37 AM Oakland OEA teachers, students, parents and supporters spoke out at a contract TA vote on March 3, 2019. Many were concerned about limit of school closure moratorium, no cap on chartes and possible cutbacks of SEIU and AFSCME service workers to pay for teacher's contract



Many were also concerned that the school board will seek to pay for the wage increase by cutting SEIU and AFSCME service staff.

Also, students, parents and community supporters discussed the conditions in the classrooms and what their views were on the contract.



Other teachers were angry that charters continue to open while the school district is closing public community schools siphoning off money from public education.



Teachers and parents talked about the power of the strike and how it had galvanized the community to defend public education.





One strike supporter called for unity of all unions to fight management attacks.

Parents and their kids came to the vote to support the teachers.

Thousands of teachers came to debate and vote on the contract

Former OEA teacher Bob Mandel urged teachers to oppose the proposed TA agreement.

The ILWU has supported the OEA teachers strike.

Some posters called for a no vote at the membership vote