top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
Protesters Demonstrate Against San Mateo Co. DA Decision to Not Prosecute for Taser Death
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu
Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
Protesters gathered March 1 in a rapid-response rally reacting to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s announcement that no sheriff’s deputies will be charged in the murder by taser of Chinedu Okobi.
sm_smdacondones_1.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
Protesters responded immediately to an announcement by the San Mateo County District Attorney that his office would not indict sheriff's deputies involved in an innocent man's murder by taser. They chanted, sang, and spoke out, demanding an investigation into Chinedu Okobi's death by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and the establishment of a permanent civilian oversight committee to review the actions of the San Mateo county sheriff's office.

Most of the several dozen demonstrators carried signs during the one and a half hour event, some displaying them to traffic passing on El Camino Real, stepping into the street to do so. “Recall Wagstaffe” was one sign. “SM DA Condones Murder” read another. Most signs said simply “Justice for Chinedu.”

The protesters gathered on the site where Okobi was murdered, at 1400 El Camino Real in Millbrae. Some of the demonstrators were friends of 36 year old Chinedu Okobi, some were people who lived in the neighborhood where he was killed, while others were from organizations that have been involved since 2018 in the fight for justice, including Justice4Chinedu, the Raging Grannies Action League, San Mateo and San Francisco chapters of Democratic Socialists of America, and the North Peninsula Chapter of the ACLU. Demonstrators agreed with a statement the Northern California arm of the ACLU released on Friday saying that the incident had all the earmarks of racial profiling.
§Lining the sidewalk
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_chinedulineup2.jpg
original image (2299x1433)
§shrine
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_2endchinfshrine.jpg
original image (3024x2176)
§Letting Drivers Know
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_endchintraffic_1.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
§Demonstration continued by candlelight when the sun went down
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_endchinmbwagu.jpg
original image (4004x2422)
§Recall DA Wagstaffe
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_endchinrecallsign.jpg
original image (2911x2141)
§Justice 4 Chinedu
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_chinendregina.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
§Lisiate was a close friend
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_2endchiniv.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
§AB392
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_endchin392__1_.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
AB 392: The California Act to Save Lives, introduced this year by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), will make clear that police officers should only use deadly force when they don’t have other options
§Friends made at rally vow to never quit the fight for justice
by Seeking Justice for Chinedu Sunday Mar 3rd, 2019 12:24 AM
sm_endchindeborah.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A member of the San Mateo Bar Association and a high school friend of Chinedu met for the first time at the rally. Many new alliances were made and the struggle continues.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 234.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code