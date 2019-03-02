top
OEA Rep Delegates & Members Speak Out TA-Nurses Furious
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 10:53 PM
Oakland Education Association rep council delegates and union members spoke about the tentative agreement at the upcoming rep council meeting on 3/3/19
sm_oea_strike_nurse_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Oakland Education Association Rep Delegates & Members Speak Out TA-Nurses Furious

Oakland Education Association OEA rep council delegates and members attended a meeting on March 3, 2019 to discuss the tentative agreement that the OEA officers and Executive Board voted to support.

OEA nurses were angry that they felt that the union TA did not rectify the large shortage of according to Sarah Boyd one of the twenty three nurses.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A32uynyYL0M

§Vote No Poster In Front Of Rep Council Meeting
by Labor Video Project Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 10:53 PM
sm_oakland_strike_vote_no_3-3-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A lobby was held to get a no vote at the OEA rep council meeting.
§We Fed The Students During Strike
by Labor Video Project Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 10:53 PM
sm_oakland_strike_we_fed_oakland_students3-3-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There were posters on the church where the union meeting as held and was used to feed the children
§OEA Rep Council Meeting
by Labor Video Project Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 10:53 PM
sm_oea_strike_rep_council3-3-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The OEA rep council meeting on March 3, 2019
