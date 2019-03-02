From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

OEA Rep Delegates & Members Speak Out TA-Nurses Furious by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 10:53 PM Oakland Education Association rep council delegates and union members spoke about the tentative agreement at the upcoming rep council meeting on 3/3/19



Oakland Education Association OEA rep council delegates and members attended a meeting on March 3, 2019 to discuss the tentative agreement that the OEA officers and Executive Board voted to support.



OEA nurses were angry that they felt that the union TA did not rectify the large shortage of according to Sarah Boyd one of the twenty three nurses.



Production of Labor Video Project

A lobby was held to get a no vote at the OEA rep council meeting.

There were posters on the church where the union meeting as held and was used to feed the children

The OEA rep council meeting on March 3, 2019