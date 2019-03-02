Author and historian Peter Cole will discuss his new book, Dockworker Power: Race and Activism in Durban and the San Francisco Bay Area. This book largely focuses upon the long history of activism by members of ILWU Local 10 for racial equality locally and nationally and against apartheid internationally. It also compares and contrasts the fascinating, unknown history of docker activism in the port of Durban, South Africa.

