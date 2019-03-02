top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 3/11/2019
Dockworker Power: Race and Activism in Durban and the San Francisco Bay Area
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday March 11
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPeter Cole
Location Details
Claeys Lounge, Soda Center
St. Mary’s College
Moraga
Author and historian Peter Cole will discuss his new book, Dockworker Power: Race and Activism in Durban and the San Francisco Bay Area. This book largely focuses upon the long history of activism by members of ILWU Local 10 for racial equality locally and nationally and against apartheid internationally. It also compares and contrasts the fascinating, unknown history of docker activism in the port of Durban, South Africa.
sm_cole_stmary_flyer.jpg
original image (816x1056)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 11:55 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 234.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code