Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM Teachers from other districts in Northern California joined the rally and picket lines of Oakland OEA teachers, parents and students on 2/28/19 Day 6 of the strike.

They talked about why their issues are the same as Oakland teachers including privatization and charters. Parents also brought their kids to build support for the strike and demands of

the teachers.

Production of Labor Video Project

San Francisco UESF teachers joined the rally and march of OEA teachers, parents and students

An Oakland parent spoke out about the attack on Black students in the district and the effect of charters.

The Oakland Unified School District Board have been closing public community schools while opening up more charters and co-locations destroying public schools.

Nurses joined the teachers, parents and students to demand more nurses in the school and parity pay with hospital nurses.

Teachers and strike supporters demanded more money for public education.

W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian and host of the CNN Original Series, "United Shades of America." and he joined the strikers and spoke at their rally.

A teacher carried a protest sign about the pay disparity between teachers and police. Other protesters were angry about the trillions being spent on wars around the world while the schools are being starved.

Teachers and students demanded that there be more support for public schools.