It's Our Fight Too! Bay Area Teachers Join Striking OEA Teachers Strike On Day 6
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
Teachers from other districts in Northern California joined the rally and picket lines of Oakland OEA teachers, parents and students on 2/28/19 Day 6 of the strike.
sm_oea_strike_inside_state_building_kids_2-28-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On Day 6 February 28, 2019 of the Oakland OEA teachers strike, teachers from Albany, San Francisco, Berkely and other school districts joined the striking teachers rally and march.
They talked about why their issues are the same as Oakland teachers including privatization and charters. Parents also brought their kids to build support for the strike and demands of
the teachers.
Additional media:
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§UESF San Francisco Teachers Support OEA Teachers
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_strike_sf_teachers_support_oea_2-28-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco UESF teachers joined the rally and march of OEA teachers, parents and students
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§Black Students Face Attacks In Oakland-A Parent Speaks Out
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_strike_black_students_2-27-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An Oakland parent spoke out about the attack on Black students in the district and the effect of charters.
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§Fight For Public Schools
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_strike_fight_for_our_public_schools_2-28-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Oakland Unified School District Board have been closing public community schools while opening up more charters and co-locations destroying public schools.
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§School Nurses Joined The Strike Rally
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_strike_school_nurses_joined_2-28-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Nurses joined the teachers, parents and students to demand more nurses in the school and parity pay with hospital nurses.
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§Where Is The Money?
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_strike_better_have_my_money_2-27-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers and strike supporters demanded more money for public education.
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§W. Kamau Bell CNN Original Series, "United Shades Of America" Supports Strike
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_strike_cnn_joins_2-28-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian and host of the CNN Original Series, "United Shades of America." and he joined the strikers and spoke at their rally.
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§Cops Have Better Salaries Than Teachers
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_strike_police_salaries_2-27-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A teacher carried a protest sign about the pay disparity between teachers and police. Other protesters were angry about the trillions being spent on wars around the world while the schools are being starved.
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
§Teachers And Students Demanding Support For The Schools
by Labor Video Project Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:31 PM
sm_oea_teachers_march_banner_2-27-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers and students demanded that there be more support for public schools.
https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ
Add Your Comments
