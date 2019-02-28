From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Int'l Women's Day Forum "A Woman's Place is in the Struggle"
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
While carrying out a vicious assault on women's rights here, the Trump administration is threatening a new war on Venezuela. Such a war would cause immense suffering for the Venezuelan people, particularly women. The vital social programs established by Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution that provide free education and healthcare, and subsidized housing and food programs will be overturned. Women have played a key role in building these revolutionary programs and are standing along with their brothers against U.S. threats.
Throughout history, women have led struggles for justice, not just for their own liberation but for the liberation of all workers, from the abolition of slavery to anti-colonial struggles to women’s equality and workers’ rights. Join us for presentations on women fighters of the past and present at home and abroad.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2185209698395698/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 28th, 2019 10:00 AM
