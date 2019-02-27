Fremont, California teachers stage sick-out by Jonathan Burleigh (WSWS Repost)

On Tuesday, February 19, teachers in Fremont, California, who have been working without a contract for the entire 2018-2019 academic year, staged a sick-out.



The sick-out has been blacked out in the local media.

By Jonathan Burleigh at the World Socialist Website



27 February 2019



On Tuesday, February 19, teachers in Fremont, California, who have been working without a contract for the entire 2018-2019 academic year, staged a sick-out. The wildcat work action, coming just two days before the start of the strike by 3,000 teachers in nearby Oakland, involved 50 out of 92 teachers at Mission San Jose High School.



The sick-out has been blacked out in the local media, reflecting the fear within the ruling class and the political establishment that the renewed wave of teachers’ strikes—already including Los Angeles, Denver, West Virginia and Oakland—will spread further and escape the control of the pro-corporate trade unions.



The only publication to report the work action was the student newspaper at Mission San Jose, the Smoke Signal.



