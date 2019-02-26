top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Welcome Deray Mckesson and Sad Blue Vest to Manny's
Date Wednesday February 27
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorLucy Parsons Project
Location Details
corner of 16th and Valencia St, San Francisco
Manny has invited deray mckesson to his upscale wine bar where zionists get rowdy for no reason.

join the community boycott! this challenge to the woke-washed zionist gentrification pioneered by manny and his establishment is organized weekly by black and brown folks, jews, mission housing tenants, queer and transpeople and others committed to collective liberation. we proudly oppose anti-semitism, zionism, racism, colonialism, gentrification and all other forms of oppression.

BOYCOTT MANNY'S
STOP THE WOKE-WASHING OF THE MISSION
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 26th, 2019 11:49 PM
