From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San FranciscoView other events for the week of 2/27/2019
|Welcome Deray Mckesson and Sad Blue Vest to Manny's
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday February 27
|Time
|6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Lucy Parsons Project
|Location Details
|corner of 16th and Valencia St, San Francisco
|
Manny has invited deray mckesson to his upscale wine bar where zionists get rowdy for no reason.
join the community boycott! this challenge to the woke-washed zionist gentrification pioneered by manny and his establishment is organized weekly by black and brown folks, jews, mission housing tenants, queer and transpeople and others committed to collective liberation. we proudly oppose anti-semitism, zionism, racism, colonialism, gentrification and all other forms of oppression.
BOYCOTT MANNY'S
STOP THE WOKE-WASHING OF THE MISSION
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 26th, 2019 11:49 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network