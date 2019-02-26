Manny has invited deray mckesson to his upscale wine bar where zionists get rowdy for no reason.



join the community boycott! this challenge to the woke-washed zionist gentrification pioneered by manny and his establishment is organized weekly by black and brown folks, jews, mission housing tenants, queer and transpeople and others committed to collective liberation. we proudly oppose anti-semitism, zionism, racism, colonialism, gentrification and all other forms of oppression.



BOYCOTT MANNY'S

STOP THE WOKE-WASHING OF THE MISSION

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 26th, 2019 11:49 PM