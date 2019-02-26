County Leaders Dump “Urban Shield” Name, Adopt Vast Majority of Committee Recommendations by Stop Urban Shield Coalition

Tuesday Feb 26th, 2019 9:25 PM

Despite Sheriff’s Dirty Tricks, County Leaders Dump “Urban Shield” Name, Adopt Vast Majority of Committee Recommendations on Emergency Preparedness

Oakland – Today, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt nearly all recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on UASI Exercises. Out of 63 recommendations approved by the Ad Hoc Committee, the Board adopted all but 3. The move was applauded by community members and advocates with the Stop Urban Shield Coalition.



The Supervisors approved virtually all the recommendations despite the Sheriff’s attempt to torpedo the democratic process laid out by the Board. In a letter sent to the Supervisors in the 11th hour, the Sheriff attempted to disqualify the majority of the recommendations under false pretenses, particularly those with substance.



“We applaud the supervisors, especially Supervisor Chan, for moving along these common sense recommendations despite the Sheriff’s attempts to sabotage the mandate and recommendations of the ad hoc committee,” said Amber Piatt of the Public Health Justice Collective and the Stop Urban Shield Coalition. “We are looking forward to working with county officials to implement these strong recommendations.”