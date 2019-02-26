From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories:
ILWU Members & ILWU Local 34 Have Backed Striking OEA Oakland Teachers at Rally & March
ILWU Local 34 endorsed the OEA teacher's strike and ILWU members attended the 2/22/19 rally and march.
ILWU members joined Oakland OEA teachers who are on strike and marched and rallied on 2/22/19. The rally by the OEA was called against privatization and Go Public Schools which is supporting more charters and funding school board members and other government officials who support privatization and charters. They also talked about the gentrificatoin of Oakland as well as charter schools.
Additional media:
2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24RpQ&t=24s
No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s
Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s
'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
On February 21, 2019 ILWU Local 34 passed the following resolution supporting the teachers strike and opposing privatization.'
ILWU Local 34 Backs OEA Strike And Opposes Privatization & Charter Schools
Solidarity with the Oakland Teachers’ Strike
Whereas, Oakland school teachers union (OEA) started striking today for better public education and against the privatizing assault of charter schools, and
Whereas, teachers across the country from West Virginia to Colorado to California have been striking against these attacks with overwhelming public support, and
Whereas, Oakland school board is using the phony excuse of financial difficulties as the reason for closing schools, cutting programs and holding down teachers’ wages, and
Whereas, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last year taxed cargo to the tune of $10.7 billion dollars while the port of Oakland didn’t collect a penny while boasting a
record high container volume of 2.55 million TEU’s of containers,
Therefore Be It Resolved that ILWU Local 34 will support the striking teachers just demands by building and honoring their picket lines according to The Ten Guiding
Principles of the ILWU “Labor solidarity means just that. Unions have to accept the fact that the solidarity of labor stands above all else, including even the
so-called sanctity of the contract.”
Passed overwhelmingly by Local 34 on February 21, 2019
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Additional media:
2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24RpQ&t=24s
No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s
Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s
'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
On February 21, 2019 ILWU Local 34 passed the following resolution supporting the teachers strike and opposing privatization.'
ILWU Local 34 Backs OEA Strike And Opposes Privatization & Charter Schools
Solidarity with the Oakland Teachers’ Strike
Whereas, Oakland school teachers union (OEA) started striking today for better public education and against the privatizing assault of charter schools, and
Whereas, teachers across the country from West Virginia to Colorado to California have been striking against these attacks with overwhelming public support, and
Whereas, Oakland school board is using the phony excuse of financial difficulties as the reason for closing schools, cutting programs and holding down teachers’ wages, and
Whereas, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last year taxed cargo to the tune of $10.7 billion dollars while the port of Oakland didn’t collect a penny while boasting a
record high container volume of 2.55 million TEU’s of containers,
Therefore Be It Resolved that ILWU Local 34 will support the striking teachers just demands by building and honoring their picket lines according to The Ten Guiding
Principles of the ILWU “Labor solidarity means just that. Unions have to accept the fact that the solidarity of labor stands above all else, including even the
so-called sanctity of the contract.”
Passed overwhelmingly by Local 34 on February 21, 2019
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§ILWU Banner Against Police Terror
The ILWU has a long history against police violence and terror and now their members face gentrification in Oakland like other working people driving them out of West Oakland
One of the teachers brought her dog along with a message.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network