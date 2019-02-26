ILWU Local 34 endorsed the OEA teacher's strike and ILWU members attended the 2/22/19 rally and march.

ILWU members joined Oakland OEA teachers who are on strike and marched and rallied on 2/22/19. The rally by the OEA was called against privatization and Go Public Schools which is supporting more charters and funding school board members and other government officials who support privatization and charters. They also talked about the gentrificatoin of Oakland as well as charter schools.Additional media:2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & ChartersOakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'Production of Labor Video ProjectOn February 21, 2019 ILWU Local 34 passed the following resolution supporting the teachers strike and opposing privatization.'ILWU Local 34 Backs OEA Strike And Opposes Privatization & Charter SchoolsSolidarity with the Oakland Teachers’ StrikeWhereas, Oakland school teachers union (OEA) started striking today for better public education and against the privatizing assault of charter schools, andWhereas, teachers across the country from West Virginia to Colorado to California have been striking against these attacks with overwhelming public support, andWhereas, Oakland school board is using the phony excuse of financial difficulties as the reason for closing schools, cutting programs and holding down teachers’ wages, andWhereas, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last year taxed cargo to the tune of $10.7 billion dollars while the port of Oakland didn’t collect a penny while boasting arecord high container volume of 2.55 million TEU’s of containers,Therefore Be It Resolved that ILWU Local 34 will support the striking teachers just demands by building and honoring their picket lines according to The Ten GuidingPrinciples of the ILWU “Labor solidarity means just that. Unions have to accept the fact that the solidarity of labor stands above all else, including even theso-called sanctity of the contract.”Passed overwhelmingly by Local 34 on February 21, 2019Production of Labor Video Project