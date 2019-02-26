From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 09
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
388 9th Street, Suite 290
Oakland, CA 94607
San Francisco Poster Syndicate, a poster artists collective based in San Francisco, will silkscreen prints live during the opening reception to celebrate the new OACC exhibition, Immigration Emergency: In Defense & Defiance. More than 30 local artists produce powerful artworks in response to the Muslim Ban, DACA, proposed changes to the Public Charge Rule, Sanctuary Cities, ICE raids and detention, family separations, the fake border emergency and Trump’s wall, the 2020 Census, the revoking of Temporary Protected Status, and the rise of deportations of Southeast Asians.
Co-presented by the Oakland Asian Cultural Center and San Francisco Poster Syndicate.
http://oacc.cc/iddep/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opening-reception-of-immigration-emergency-in-defense-defiance-tickets-57429079924
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3097876864...
