Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2019
Immigration Emergency: In Defense & Defiance - Opening Reception and Live Printing
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 09
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
388 9th Street, Suite 290
Oakland, CA 94607
San Francisco Poster Syndicate, a poster artists collective based in San Francisco, will silkscreen prints live during the opening reception to celebrate the new OACC exhibition, Immigration Emergency: In Defense & Defiance. More than 30 local artists produce powerful artworks in response to the Muslim Ban, DACA, proposed changes to the Public Charge Rule, Sanctuary Cities, ICE raids and detention, family separations, the fake border emergency and Trump’s wall, the 2020 Census, the revoking of Temporary Protected Status, and the rise of deportations of Southeast Asians.
Co-presented by the Oakland Asian Cultural Center and San Francisco Poster Syndicate.
http://oacc.cc/iddep/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opening-reception-of-immigration-emergency-in-defense-defiance-tickets-57429079924
sm_immigration-emergency-show.jpg
original image (936x1440)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3097876864...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 26th, 2019 4:28 PM
