Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
|Schoolidarity: screening and panel in support of the Oakland Teachers' Strike
|Sunday March 03
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Screening
|Liberated Lens Film Collective
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
The interwoven story of two of the most significant workers' rights struggles of our time: the 2011 weeks-long fight by public employees in Wisconsin, and the long struggle by teachers in Chicago to win quality public schools and democracy in their union, culminating in a 2012 teachers strike. Working class struggle is analyzed through union history and a radical critique of the Democratic Party.
Panel with Oakland's striking teachers after the screening
free admission
free snacks and popcorn
For more event information: http://liberatedlens.org
