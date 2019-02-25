top
protest cheer
East Bay | Education & Student Activism
Schoolidarity: screening and panel in support of the Oakland Teachers' Strike
Date Sunday March 03
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
The interwoven story of two of the most significant workers' rights struggles of our time: the 2011 weeks-long fight by public employees in Wisconsin, and the long struggle by teachers in Chicago to win quality public schools and democracy in their union, culminating in a 2012 teachers strike. Working class struggle is analyzed through union history and a radical critique of the Democratic Party.

Panel with Oakland's striking teachers after the screening

free admission

free snacks and popcorn
For more event information: http://liberatedlens.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 25th, 2019 10:33 PM
