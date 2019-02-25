The interwoven story of two of the most significant workers' rights struggles of our time: the 2011 weeks-long fight by public employees in Wisconsin, and the long struggle by teachers in Chicago to win quality public schools and democracy in their union, culminating in a 2012 teachers strike. Working class struggle is analyzed through union history and a radical critique of the Democratic Party.



Panel with Oakland's striking teachers after the screening



free admission



free snacks and popcorn

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 25th, 2019 10:33 PM