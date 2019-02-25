Alameda County Residents: Tell Your Supervisor to Stop Urban Shield by AROC

Monday Feb 25th, 2019 12:23 PM

On February 26th, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will be voting on recommendations that call for community-centered, demilitarized emergency preparedness in the Bay Area. Come on Tuesday to thank them for their support and urge them to vote yes. Can't make it? Let them hear from you today!