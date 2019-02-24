Growing calls for nation-wide struggle by Joseph Santolan (WSWS Repost)

The attack on public education is part of the broader onslaught against the rights and living standards of the working class across the United States and around the world. It is this global attack that produced the series of teachers strikes across the United States.



The only way in which the striking teachers can carry out their fight to defend public education is by forming rank-and-file committees independent of the union and building for a nationwide strike.

By Joseph Santolan at the World Socialist Website



25 February 2019



The strike by over 3,300 Oakland, California teachers begins its third day today. The struggle has won widespread support within the working class of Oakland and across the Bay Area. It is the latest expression of the growth of the class struggle within the United States and internationally.



There is strong sentiment in Oakland, throughout California and across the country for a united fight by teachers and other sections of the working class in defense of public education. In states that saw strikes last year, including Oklahoma and Arizona, teachers are raising the demand for a renewed struggle.



Last week, teachers in West Virginia carried out a two-day strike, one year after educators in the state initiated the wave of teachers strikes in the US in 2018. The West Virginia strike followed a three-day strike by teachers in Denver, Colorado and a six-day strike by teachers in Los Angeles, California.



Internationally, there have been teachers strikes in Mexico, Argentina, Morocco, Tunisia, Denmark, France and the UK. In São Paulo, Brazil, teachers have been on strike since February 4 in opposition to attacks on pensions.



The chief obstacle to the development of a united struggle is the trade unions. The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the National Education Association (NEA) have worked to isolate every separate struggle, channel opposition behind the Democratic Party and prevent any two sections of teachers are on strike at the same time.



