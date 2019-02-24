Leo Panitch a professor emeritus at York University and co-editor of the Socialist Register spoke on "Trumping With The US Empire" in San Francisco on 2/20/19.

Leo Panitch a professor emeritus at York University and co-editor of the Socialist Register spoke on "Trumping With The US Empire in San Francisco on 2/20/19. He discusses the role of the multi-nationals, US capitalism and Jeremy Corbyn and other social democrats and socical democracy. Panitch is the coauthor of In and Out of Crisis: The Global Financial Meltdown and Left Alternatives.This was held at California Institute for Integral Studies in San Francisco and sponsored by the Department of Anthropology and Social Change.Production of Labor Video Project