top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
"Trumping With The US Empire" Leo Panitch On Trump, Capitalism, Multi-Nationals & Socialism
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 24th, 2019 11:09 PM
Leo Panitch a professor emeritus at York University and co-editor of the Socialist Register spoke on "Trumping With The US Empire" in San Francisco on 2/20/19.
sm_trumping_with_the_us_empire.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Leo Panitch a professor emeritus at York University and co-editor of the Socialist Register spoke on "Trumping With The US Empire in San Francisco on 2/20/19. He discusses the role of the multi-nationals, US capitalism and Jeremy Corbyn and other social democrats and socical democracy. Panitch is the coauthor of In and Out of Crisis: The Global Financial Meltdown and Left Alternatives.

This was held at California Institute for Integral Studies in San Francisco and sponsored by the Department of Anthropology and Social Change.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/5TpO4AjkD-E
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 232.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code