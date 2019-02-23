Other





March 8, 2019 at 7:00PM



The service, with live music by Keith Grenninger and others, will be held in the sanctuary of Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High Street in Santa Cruz.



To honor Sherry’s work with Code Pink (and her lifelong love of the color!), consider adding some pink to your outfit!



All are welcome. Please feel free to share this invitation.



