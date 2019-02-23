From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Please join Sherry Conable’s family, friends, and colleagues for a celebration of her life.
March 8, 2019 at 7:00PM
The service, with live music by Keith Grenninger and others, will be held in the sanctuary of Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High Street in Santa Cruz.
To honor Sherry’s work with Code Pink (and her lifelong love of the color!), consider adding some pink to your outfit!
All are welcome. Please feel free to share this invitation.
Questions? Please email Matt Conable at mattconable [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 5:08 PM
