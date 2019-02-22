top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
Support Santa Cruz families targeted by raid
by YARR Santa Cruz
Friday Feb 22nd, 2019 10:34 PM
On February 15th, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) raid occurred in Santa Cruz at 4:30am. The road was blocked off with an armored personnel carrier, flashbang grenades were thrown, and people were lead away with hoods over their heads.
abolish_ice.jpeg
The DHS claims this was not an immigration-related raid, and that it is a coincidence that the people targeted were Latinx, but the clear intent was to strike fear into the hearts of the immigrant and non-immigrant community in Santa Cruz and beyond.

Money raised from this fundraiser will go towards supporting the families impacted by the raid. The largest single cost will be for laywer's fees, which can be as much a $250/hour, while other money will go to things like replacing items damaged by the raid (like the front door), moving expenses and other costs the family is currently confronting.

The distribution of funds raised will be entirely at the discretion of the family members.

Here is a link to the (honestly misleading) Santa Cruz Sentinel Story, for context:
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2019/02/15/homeland-security-raids-santa-cruz-home-before-dawn/

Please donate to the fundraiser here:
https://www.gofundme.com/SCfamilyfund
https://www.facebook.com/YARRsantacruz/
