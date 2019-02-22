top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Fighting Privatization & Union Busting Charters In Oakland OEA Strike On Day 2
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 22nd, 2019 10:28 PM
On the second day of the Oakland Education Association strike, thousands of teachers, service workers, parents and students rallied against charters and privatization. They marched to the office of Go Public charter school operation which is a laundering operation of the billionairs pushing charters and funding pro-privatization candidates.
sm_oea_day_2_brown_and_huerta_2-22-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of teachers, students and supporters rallied at DeFremery Park in Oakland where they heard about charters and privatization in the Oakland Unified School District. They then marched to the Oakland office of GoPublic charter organization which is a laundering operation for billionaires to push charters and funding candidates who do their bidding in approving more charters. Kids put Monopoly money on the window of Go Public and talked about how their schools are shortchanged by the $56 million that is going to charters in Oakland. Charter school teachers and kids also joined the solidarity rally and march but the California Teachers Association keeps charter teachers in a seperate union with a two tier contract. Charter managers also fight unionization with union busting tactics. Dolores Huerta joined the rally and march to Go Public Charter school offices.

Additional media:

"When We Fight We Win" Thousands Of Oakland OEA Teachers With SEIU 1021 Service Workers Strike
https://youtu.be/fczstrcBsYI

2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24RpQ&t=24s

The Oakland OEA Strike & Relevance Of The SF State 68' Strike With Walter Riley
https://youtu.be/8_-2rDbKLXs

No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s

Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s

'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/511DkEEbnE8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 257.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code