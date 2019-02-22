On the second day of the Oakland Education Association strike, thousands of teachers, service workers, parents and students rallied against charters and privatization. They marched to the office of Go Public charter school operation which is a laundering operation of the billionairs pushing charters and funding pro-privatization candidates.

Thousands of teachers, students and supporters rallied at DeFremery Park in Oakland where they heard about charters and privatization in the Oakland Unified School District. They then marched to the Oakland office of GoPublic charter organization which is a laundering operation for billionaires to push charters and funding candidates who do their bidding in approving more charters. Kids put Monopoly money on the window of Go Public and talked about how their schools are shortchanged by the $56 million that is going to charters in Oakland. Charter school teachers and kids also joined the solidarity rally and march but the California Teachers Association keeps charter teachers in a seperate union with a two tier contract. Charter managers also fight unionization with union busting tactics. Dolores Huerta joined the rally and march to Go Public Charter school offices.