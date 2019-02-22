top
protest cheer
Rally to Demand Justice for Willie McCoy
Date Saturday February 23
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAPTP
Location Details
Taco Bell
974 Admiral Callaghan Ln
Vallejo, California 94591
Join us at a rally to demand justice for Willie McCoy, murdered by Vallejo PD. We'll gather at the Taco Bell where he was murdered. Bring posters, candles, and your voices to support Willie's family.

If you're coming from Oakland and either need a ride or have space in your car, please meet us at 12:15 at the APTP office at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr Way.
For more event information: http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 22nd, 2019 7:47 PM
