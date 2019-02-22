This event will showcase the latest technology and services that enable people with disabilities and senior citizens to live/work independently and be an equal part of the community. Exhibitors will display and promote their products and services to individuals, educating them on the use of assistive technology, modified vehicles, home modification options, sexual health, adaptive equipment, funding resources, alternative medicine, and adaptive sports for those with physical challenges, and more. Our goal is to provide individuals with disabilities and the aging community access to services and support for overall health and wellness in our community. Free admission.

