Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
"When We Fight We Win!" Thousands Of Oakland OEA Teachers With SEIU 1021 Workers Strike
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 22nd, 2019 9:56 AM
Thousands of OEA members and SEIU 1021 members struck on February 21, 2019 and were joined by parents and students. They are fighting for living wages, decent conditions and against privatization.
sm_oea_rally_flags.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
On February 21, 2018, three thousand OEA teachers with the support of SEIU 1021 service workers went on strike for smaller class sizes, more nurses and counselors in the class rooms, living wages and against the closure of public community schools while charters are being opened. The teachers discussed their need to work two and three jobs to survive and the growing threat of charters which are siphoning off public funding to privately run schools. They discuss how the turnover of teacher due to substandard wages is creating a poor education situation for more and more and more students who are also struggling with their families to survive in Oakland due to gentrification and lack of housing for working people.

They also discuss the closure of public community schools in the Flatlands while there are very few closures in the hills of Oakland where the more wealthy live. They challenge the racist results of privatization and union busting.

Additional media:

2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24RpQ&t=24s

The Oakland OEA Strike & Relevance Of The SF State 68' Strike With Walter Riley
https://youtu.be/8_-2rDbKLXs

No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s

Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s

'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s

Production of WorkWeek Radio
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/fczstrcBsYI
