Oakland Teachers on Strike: Stakeholder Voices on the Struggle
by Upfront, KPFA
Thursday Feb 21st, 2019 10:52 PM
Today, we bring you a full two hours on the Oakland teachers strike.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (137.3MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 2:00:00)


0:08 – Live report: KPFA’s Nick Alexandra with a live report from the picket line at Manzanita Community School in East Oakland.

Then, we hear from:

Keith Brown is President of the Oakland teachers’ union, the Oakland Education Association.

Tony Douangviseth (“Tony D”) is the Executive Director of Youth Together, a nonprofit that runs services and youth centers on some campuses.

Clarissa Doutherd Executive Director of Parent Voices Oakland, an East Bay chapter of Parent Voices California.

Katherine Carter is the principal of Oakland SOL Middle School.

1:10 – Roseann Torres represents District 5 on the Oakland Unified School Board. Right now, she’s bringing coffee and breakfast to teachers on the picket line.

John Sasaki is Communications Director with the Oakland Unified School District

1:30 – Live report: KPFA’s Lucy Kang reports live at Skyline High School in Oakland, where she’s following student activists who are out supporting teachers. Then, we speak with Jocasha Hill, a Skyline student who says she supports the strike.

Dr Kimberly Mayfield is the Dean of the School of Education at Holy Names University.

--------------------------------

UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors. Hosted by Brian EdwardsTiekert and Cat Brooks. 7-9am PST: Monday-Friday
https://kpfa.org/episode/upfront-february-...
