From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
Thousands of Oakland OEA teachers went on strike for living wages, for smaller classes with nurses and counselors and against privatization and the closure of public community schools
Over 3,000 Oakland OEA teachers struck the OUSD on February 21, 2019 and rallied at at Oscar Grant Plaza next to Oakland City Hall. They discussed the strike and the issues including the closure of schools such as Roots Academy and privatization of public education through the expansion of charters.
Additonal media:
No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s
Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s
'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Additonal media:
No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s
Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s
'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Lake Theater Supports OEA Teachers
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network