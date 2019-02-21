top
2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Feb 21st, 2019 7:06 PM
Thousands of Oakland OEA teachers went on strike for living wages, for smaller classes with nurses and counselors and against privatization and the closure of public community schools
sm_oea_movie_we_support_oakland_s_teachers.jpg
original image (1440x1440)
Over 3,000 Oakland OEA teachers struck the OUSD on February 21, 2019 and rallied at at Oscar Grant Plaza next to Oakland City Hall. They discussed the strike and the issues including the closure of schools such as Roots Academy and privatization of public education through the expansion of charters.

Additonal media:

No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s

Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s

'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24Rp...
