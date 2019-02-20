From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 2/27/2019
|Honoring 104 Years of the Redstone Labor Temple!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday February 27
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Redstone Labor Temple Association
|Location Details
|
2940 16th Street, 2nd floor
San Francisco
|
Español sigue
THE REDSTONE LABOR TEMPLE
Honoring 104 Years of Social and Economic Justice
Organizing and Dedicating a Sanctuary Community
live music, artists, dancers, poets y performers
Wednesday, February 27
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
2940 – 16th Street, 2nd floor, San Francisco
(corner of Capp St., near 16th St. BART)
free admission - food and cake
Sponsored by the Redstone Labor Temple Association
For more information, contact 415-863-1927,
redstonelabortemple [at] gmail.com
~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~
EL TEMPLO LABORAL LA PIEDRA ROJA
Honrando 104 Años Organizando Justicia Social y Económica
y Dedicando una Comunidad Santuario
Música en vivo, artistas, danzantes, poetas y actores
miercoles, 27 de febrero
6 p.m. a 9 p.m.
2940 – 16th Street, 2 ° piso, San Francisco
(esquina de Capp St., cerca de 16th St. BART)
admision gratis - postres y pastel
Patrocinada por la Asociación de el Templo Laboral La Piedra Roja
Para mas información, contactanos 415-863-1927,
redstonelabortemple [at] gmail.com
#SavetheRedstoneLaborTemple
Sign the Petition | GoFundMe | facebook
more info:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/20/18821308.php
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 20th, 2019 5:27 PM
