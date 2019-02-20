



THE REDSTONE LABOR TEMPLE

Honoring 104 Years of Social and Economic Justice

Organizing and Dedicating a Sanctuary Community



live music, artists, dancers, poets y performers



Wednesday, February 27

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

2940 – 16th Street, 2nd floor, San Francisco

(corner of Capp St., near 16th St. BART)



free admission - food and cake



Sponsored by the Redstone Labor Temple Association

For more information, contact 415-863-1927,

redstonelabortemple [at] gmail.com



~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~



EL TEMPLO LABORAL LA PIEDRA ROJA

Honrando 104 Años Organizando Justicia Social y Económica

y Dedicando una Comunidad Santuario



Música en vivo, artistas, danzantes, poetas y actores



miercoles, 27 de febrero

6 p.m. a 9 p.m.

2940 – 16th Street, 2 ° piso, San Francisco

(esquina de Capp St., cerca de 16th St. BART)



admision gratis - postres y pastel



Patrocinada por la Asociación de el Templo Laboral La Piedra Roja

Para mas información, contactanos 415-863-1927,

redstonelabortemple [at] gmail.com



#SavetheRedstoneLaborTemple



Sign the Petition | GoFundMe | facebook



more info:

