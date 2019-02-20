top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 2/27/2019
Honoring 104 Years of the Redstone Labor Temple!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 27
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorRedstone Labor Temple Association
Location Details
2940 16th Street, 2nd floor
San Francisco
Español sigue

THE REDSTONE LABOR TEMPLE
Honoring 104 Years of Social and Economic Justice
Organizing and Dedicating a Sanctuary Community

live music, artists, dancers, poets y performers

Wednesday, February 27
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
2940 – 16th Street, 2nd floor, San Francisco
(corner of Capp St., near 16th St. BART)

free admission - food and cake

Sponsored by the Redstone Labor Temple Association
For more information, contact 415-863-1927,
redstonelabortemple [at] gmail.com

~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~

EL TEMPLO LABORAL LA PIEDRA ROJA
Honrando 104 Años Organizando Justicia Social y Económica
y Dedicando una Comunidad Santuario

Música en vivo, artistas, danzantes, poetas y actores

miercoles, 27 de febrero
6 p.m. a 9 p.m.
2940 – 16th Street, 2 ° piso, San Francisco
(esquina de Capp St., cerca de 16th St. BART)

admision gratis - postres y pastel

Patrocinada por la Asociación de el Templo Laboral La Piedra Roja
Para mas información, contactanos 415-863-1927,
redstonelabortemple [at] gmail.com

#SavetheRedstoneLaborTemple

Sign the Petition | GoFundMe | facebook

more info:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/20/18821308.php
sm_save-the-redstone-february-27.jpg
original image (2048x1582)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 20th, 2019 5:27 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 257.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code