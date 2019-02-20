top
SF Screening of "Beyond The Waves" On The Life Of Japanese Diet Member Taro Yamamoto
Date Monday March 11
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorEarth Gathering
Location Details
245 Valencia St.
San Francisco
This a documentary about a Japanese parliament member, Taro Yamamoto, who has been fighting against the Abe governing and right wing parties. He has opposed the re-opening of Japanese nuclear plants and opposes militarization of Japan.
For more information:

Japan Diet Member Taro Yamamoto On Fukushima, War, Privatization & TPP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bySXUAXt5hE&t=359s
Japanese independent Diet member Taro Yamamoto was elected as an opposition candidate to nuclear power and against the reopening of Japan's more than 40 plants.
He became politically active in Japan after the Fukushima TEPCO nuclear plant meltdowns. In this interview he compares the Fukushima to the Hiroshima and
Nagasaki bombing. He also discusses the rise of militarization, the building of a US base in Okinawa and why the Japanese people are against the Trans Pacific
Partnership TPP agreement along with the dangers of privatization. This interview was done 11/20/2014.
Production of Labor Video Project http://www.laborvideo.org
For more information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnpkBgQgtzY
Production of Labor Video Project http://www.laborvideo.org
For more event information: https://goo.gl/e3C3Bt

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 20th, 2019 2:12 PM
