

For more information:



Japan Diet Member Taro Yamamoto On Fukushima, War, Privatization & TPP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bySXUAXt5hE&t=359s

Japanese independent Diet member Taro Yamamoto was elected as an opposition candidate to nuclear power and against the reopening of Japan's more than 40 plants.

He became politically active in Japan after the Fukushima TEPCO nuclear plant meltdowns. In this interview he compares the Fukushima to the Hiroshima and

Nagasaki bombing. He also discusses the rise of militarization, the building of a US base in Okinawa and why the Japanese people are against the Trans Pacific

Partnership TPP agreement along with the dangers of privatization. This interview was done 11/20/2014.

Production of Labor Video Project

For more information

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnpkBgQgtzY

Production of Labor Video Project This a documentary about a Japanese parliament member, Taro Yamamoto, who has been fighting against the Abe governing and right wing parties. He has opposed the re-opening of Japanese nuclear plants and opposes militarization of Japan.For more information:Japan Diet Member Taro Yamamoto On Fukushima, War, Privatization & TPPJapanese independent Diet member Taro Yamamoto was elected as an opposition candidate to nuclear power and against the reopening of Japan's more than 40 plants.He became politically active in Japan after the Fukushima TEPCO nuclear plant meltdowns. In this interview he compares the Fukushima to the Hiroshima andNagasaki bombing. He also discusses the rise of militarization, the building of a US base in Okinawa and why the Japanese people are against the Trans PacificPartnership TPP agreement along with the dangers of privatization. This interview was done 11/20/2014.Production of Labor Video Project http://www.laborvideo.org For more informationProduction of Labor Video Project http://www.laborvideo.org For more event information: https://goo.gl/e3C3Bt

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 20th, 2019 2:12 PM