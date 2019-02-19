



Facebook page: Join the Party for Socialism and Liberation for a free film screening of Sorry To Bother You produced by Boots Riley. Discussion will follow the film.In an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, California, telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a tactic that leads to material wealth. As Green's career begins to take off, his friends and co-workers organize a union drive to fight back against capitalist exploitation. Cassius soon falls under the spell of Steve Lift, a CEO who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams. (2018, 1 hr. 52 m.)Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2294264117510479/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

