Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
|Film Showing of "Sorry to Bother You"
|Date
|Saturday February 23
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sanjose [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|408-829-9507
|Location Details
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center, 48 S. 7th Street
|
Join the Party for Socialism and Liberation for a free film screening of Sorry To Bother You produced by Boots Riley. Discussion will follow the film.
In an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, California, telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a tactic that leads to material wealth. As Green's career begins to take off, his friends and co-workers organize a union drive to fight back against capitalist exploitation. Cassius soon falls under the spell of Steve Lift, a CEO who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams. (2018, 1 hr. 52 m.)
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2294264117510479/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 19th, 2019 9:13 AM
