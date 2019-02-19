top
Haiti
Haiti
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Haiti | East Bay
View other events for the week of 3/ 2/2019
Stand with the People's Uprising in Haiti
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 02
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHaiti Action Committee
Emailaction.haiti [at] gmail.com
Phone5104837481
Location Details
Eastside Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd, Oakland, CA
$10-20 no one turned away
Since February 7th hundreds of thousands of Haitians have been demonstrating in the streets of cities and towns throughout the country. Chanting “We are hungry, we can’t take it anymore,” protesters demand that the totally corrupt and fraudulently (s)elected president, Jovenel Moise, resign immediately.
 
A new report by a government watchdog group documents $4.2 BILLION of profit from Venezuela-supplied Petrocaribe oil has disappeared, unaccounted for. Meanwhile, teachers have not been paid for months, and sanitation services are nil. High inflation makes even the basics unaffordable for many people. Haitians throughout the country demand to know what happened to the money, while police and members of Moise’s PHTK Party attack demonstrators with impunity, reminiscent of the Duvalier ton-ton macoutes death squads. Join Haiti Action Committee for a report about these events and the unstoppable fight of Haiti’s people for liberty and justice.
credit_haitiinfoprojj.jpg
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 19th, 2019 8:57 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 257.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code