Since February 7th hundreds of thousands of Haitians have been demonstrating in the streets of cities and towns throughout the country. Chanting “We are hungry, we can’t take it anymore,” protesters demand that the totally corrupt and fraudulently (s)elected president, Jovenel Moise, resign immediately.



A new report by a government watchdog group documents $4.2 BILLION of profit from Venezuela-supplied Petrocaribe oil has disappeared, unaccounted for. Meanwhile, teachers have not been paid for months, and sanitation services are nil. High inflation makes even the basics unaffordable for many people. Haitians throughout the country demand to know what happened to the money, while police and members of Moise’s PHTK Party attack demonstrators with impunity, reminiscent of the Duvalier ton-ton macoutes death squads. Join Haiti Action Committee for a report about these events and the unstoppable fight of Haiti’s people for liberty and justice. For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 19th, 2019 8:57 AM