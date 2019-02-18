From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marin County Protests Trump's "Emergency"
As part of nationwide protests on 2/18/2019 against Trumps "emergency" declaration, Marin County residents took to the streets in San Rafael, CA.
Speakers included Lisa Bennett (Indivisible), Richard Gray (350.org), Mark Dale (MCADAB, opioid abuse), Don Carney (Marin Youth Court), Ruth Carter ( Health Care for All Marin), Pat Johnstone (Marin Democratic Party), Carole Mills (State Senator Mike McGuire's Office).
The Freedom Singers provided traditional protest songs.
