Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections
Marin County Protests Trump's "Emergency"
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Monday Feb 18th, 2019 11:29 PM
As part of nationwide protests on 2/18/2019 against Trumps "emergency" declaration, Marin County residents took to the streets in San Rafael, CA.
sm_500_5998-edit.jpg
original image (4623x3741)
Speakers included Lisa Bennett (Indivisible), Richard Gray (350.org), Mark Dale (MCADAB, opioid abuse), Don Carney (Marin Youth Court), Ruth Carter ( Health Care for All Marin), Pat Johnstone (Marin Democratic Party), Carole Mills (State Senator Mike McGuire's Office).

The Freedom Singers provided traditional protest songs.
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_500_6003-edit.jpg
original image (3066x3856)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_500_6011-edit.jpg
original image (4899x3880)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_500_6016-edit.jpg
original image (4911x3880)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2583-edit.jpg
original image (6239x5209)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2587-edit.jpg
original image (3931x5680)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2590-edit.jpg
original image (6444x5542)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2599-edit.jpg
original image (7555x5712)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2604-edit.jpg
original image (4564x5182)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2620-edit.jpg
original image (6102x5131)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2631-edit.jpg
original image (4570x6921)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_2639-edit.jpg
original image (5795x4934)
