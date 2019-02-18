The Death Camp of Mission San Francisco-Solano in Sonoma, California by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

An examination of the Mission San Francisco-Solano death camp that killed thousands of California Natives in the 1800s

I made special pilgrimage to an old California Indian city called Sonoma in Northern California to pray for & honor the California Natives who were the victims of the California Mission plantation death camps. The Spanish used their racist, colonial Mission system to as concentration camps by forcing thousands of Californa Natives into inhumane & brutal working conditions on these Mission plantations.There were 21 missions in the territory that was referred to as Alta (Upper) California. The forced slavery of California Natives in these Mission plantations were nothing more than death camps. Tens of thousand of California Natives were victims of these death camps.



The Mission San Francisco-Solano located in Sonoma, California was the last Mission established in in California- the only one founded under Mexican governance on July 4, 1823.



The San Francisco-Solano Mission was founded at Sonoma to use force to convert California Natives to Christianity. Members of the Coast & Lake Miwok, Pomo, Patwin & Wappo Nations were baptized at the Mission and used as slave labor.



The Sonoma Mission's sphere of influence reached its peak around 1832 with thousands of California Natives in forced slavery and 10,000 arces of land used for livestock & to raise crops.



The San Francisco-Solano Mission in Sonoma was founded to use force to 'convert' California Natives from the Coast & Lake Miwoks, Pomo, Patwin and Wappo Nations to be baptized at the Mission and used as slave labor. The Sonoma Mission death camp sphere of influence reached it's peak around 1832 with tens of thousands California Natives working as slave labor on 10,000 acres of land used for raising crops & livestock. This was nothing more than a NATIVE HOLOCAUST!



A monument (As seen below with the photo images) was erected on the west side of the Mission's chapel in 1999 honoring 896 of our Ancestors who buried there. A Native Doctor blessed this sacred burial site. It was here that I prayed & sang songs for the Ancestors!



