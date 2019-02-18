Appeals Court Rejects Big Oil's Lawsuit Against Youth Groups, LA by Dan Bacher

Monday Feb 18th, 2019 1:00 AM

“For decades the oil industry has put our health and safety in jeopardy,” said Nalleli Cobo, an activist with the South Central Youth Leadership Coalition. “Now we the youth are fighting back, and we’re winning. It’s time for justice and it’s time to put people’s health over profit.”