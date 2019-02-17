

Court-Ordered Conservatorship:

A Public Forum on SB 1045

Thursday, February 21, 6-8 pm

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1661 15th Street, SF

(2 blocks from 16th & Mission Streets)



Speakers include:

Jenny Friedenbach, Coalition on Homelessness

Susan Mizner, ACLU Disability Rights Program

David Elliott Lewis, Mental Health Association SF



SB 1045 is a bill that passed at the state level to expand conservatorship law, using the number of psychiatric holds initiated by police (“5150s”) as a measure of eligibility. A conservatorship is a court order that takes away all your civil liberties, including your right to control your own health care, your own finances, and even where you live. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is now considering implementing this new program.



Come learn about how conservatorships now work and how this bill would change the laws, and share your opinions on the proposed change.



Planned by the Voluntary Services First Coalition. We are pushing for expanded, voluntary housing, mental health services, and drug abuse treatment, rather than today's long wait lists for these services. We want people to get the help they need and not just be pushed out of sight.



More information at



To help or find out more, please call Raia at

