After almost two years of negotiations with a billionaire-backed school board, Oakland teachers are going on strike this Thursday, February 21. When they do strike, it will not just be against the injustice of a district that remains unwilling to act on crowded classrooms, deteriorating conditions, and abysmal pay; it will not just be for the demands of more student support, and greater investment in Oakland schools; when Oakland teachers strike, it will be against the billionaires and privatizers who are at war with public education in Oakland, California, and across our country. The teachers of Oakland are fighting for a world that puts students, parents, and educators above the profits of the hyperwealthy and they need our help.



Join DSA this Tuesday night for an emergency strike ready meeting. We will hear from Oakland teachers about their struggle and prepare to support them during this historic strike. All are welcome so bring your friends, family, and neighbors! For more event information: https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/623/2019...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 4:00 PM