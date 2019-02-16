top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
View other events for the week of 2/19/2019
Oakland Is Strike Ready!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 19
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorEast Bay DSA
Location Details
East Bay Community Space
507 55th St, Oakland, CA, 94609
After almost two years of negotiations with a billionaire-backed school board, Oakland teachers are going on strike this Thursday, February 21. When they do strike, it will not just be against the injustice of a district that remains unwilling to act on crowded classrooms, deteriorating conditions, and abysmal pay; it will not just be for the demands of more student support, and greater investment in Oakland schools; when Oakland teachers strike, it will be against the billionaires and privatizers who are at war with public education in Oakland, California, and across our country. The teachers of Oakland are fighting for a world that puts students, parents, and educators above the profits of the hyperwealthy and they need our help.

Join DSA this Tuesday night for an emergency strike ready meeting. We will hear from Oakland teachers about their struggle and prepare to support them during this historic strike. All are welcome so bring your friends, family, and neighbors!
oaklandteacherstrike.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/623/2019...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 4:00 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
More Information on Conditions in Oakland SchoolsSolidarity ForeverSaturday Feb 16th, 2019 9:14 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 257.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code